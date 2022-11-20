Left Menu

Saudi crown prince, MbS, to attend Qatar world cup on Sunday

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2022 04:53 IST
Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Doha late on Saturday to attend the opening ceremony of the World Cup on Sunday, the Amiri Diwan of Qatar said.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have improved ties after a resolution early last year to end a political row that had led to Saudi Arabia, along with UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, boycotting Doha for over three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

