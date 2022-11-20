Left Menu

Winter session of Parliament from Dec 7 to 29

The session will have 17 sittings spread over 23 days.

ANI | Updated: 20-11-2022 08:21 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 08:21 IST
Winter session of Parliament from Dec 7 to 29
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Winter session of Parliament will commence on December 7 and is scheduled to conclude on December 29. A Rajya Sabha release said the President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on December 7.

"Subject to exigencies of business, the session is scheduled to conclude on December 29," it said. A Lok Sabha release also said tenth session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on December 7.

The session will have 17 sittings spread over 23 days. The winter session will be held after Gujarat assembly polls. The counting for Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly polls will be held on December 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

