President, PM Modi congratulate table tennis player Manika Batra for clinching bronze at Asia Cup

After India's table tennis player Manika Batra scripted history by becoming the first Indian female paddler to win a bronze medal in Asia Cup, President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the Table Tennis player saying her achievement will inspire the youth. "Congratulations to Manika Batra for scripting sports history by becoming the first Indian woman table tennis player to win a medal in the Asian Cup. She defeated top-ranking players in the tournament. This win will inspire our youth, especially girls, to emulate her excellence," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Indian paddler for the medal in Asia Cup. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "I congratulate Manika Batra for scripting history for Indian Table Tennis at the Asian Cup by winning a Bronze. Her success will inspire many athletes across India and will make Table Tennis even more popular."

India's number one Table Tennis Player Manika Batra scripted history as she became the first Indian female paddler to win a bronze medal at the 33rd edition of the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup table tennis tournament being played in Bangkok, Thailand. She won the bronze medal match against World number six and three-time Asian champion Hina Hayata by 4-2.

Earlier, she had lost to Mima Ito in the semifinal match by 2-4 (8-11, 11-7, 7-11, 6-11, 11-8, 7-11). Despite her loss, she played in the bronze medal match and captured the prize. Batra produced a stunning performance to register a victory over World No. 7 Chen Xingtong of China in the first round of the ongoing Asian Cup 2022 tournament in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday.

Competing at the Huamark Indoor Stadium, World No. 44 Batra defeated the fourth-seeded table tennis player 4-3 (8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9). Following this, she qualified for the quarterfinal. In the QFs, she defeated Chen Szu-Yu of Taiwan by 4-3 (6-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 11-9) to qualify for the semifinal. The current edition of the Asian Cup is being held from November 17 to November 19 at Huamark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. (ANI)

