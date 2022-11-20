Left Menu

J-K: 3 hybrid terrorists arrested in Srinagar; arms, ammunition recovered

The hybrid terrorists were arrested with a huge consignment of 3 AK rifles, 2 Pistols, 9 Magazines and 200 rounds from the outskirts of Srinagar.

ANI | Updated: 20-11-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 13:07 IST
As many as three hybrid terrorists were arrested by the police and Indian Army on Sunday, informed the Kashmir Zone Police. The terrorists were arrested with a huge consignment of three AK rifles, two Pistols, nine Magazines and 200 rounds from the outskirts of Srinagar.

"Army (2RR) and Srinagar Police arrested three hybrid terrorists along with a huge consignment of 03 AK rifles, 02 Pistols, 09 Magazines and 200 rounds from the outskirts of Srinagar," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. The investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

