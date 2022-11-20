J-K: 3 hybrid terrorists arrested in Srinagar; arms, ammunition recovered

As many as three hybrid terrorists were arrested by the police and Indian Army on Sunday, informed the Kashmir Zone Police. The terrorists were arrested with a huge consignment of three AK rifles, two Pistols, nine Magazines and 200 rounds from the outskirts of Srinagar.

"Army (2RR) and Srinagar Police arrested three hybrid terrorists along with a huge consignment of 03 AK rifles, 02 Pistols, 09 Magazines and 200 rounds from the outskirts of Srinagar," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. The investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

