Left Menu

Chhattisgarh to build Aerocity near Raipur Airport: CMO

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday instructed officials to start the process for the development of Aerocity near Raipur Airport.

ANI | Updated: 20-11-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 19:30 IST
Chhattisgarh to build Aerocity near Raipur Airport: CMO
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel hled meeting at his residence (Photo: Chhattisgarh CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday instructed officials to start the process for the development of Aerocity near Raipur Airport. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), in the meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence, the officials were instructed to build Aerocity, while he was reviewing the works of the Urban Administration and Development Department, Town and Country Investment Department, Housing and Environment.

The State government will reserve land for the second runway at the Raipur airport and will send a proposal to the Centre seeking permission. "To increase the number of flights at Raipur airport, the state government will reserve land for the second runway. A proposal will be sent to the centre seeking permission," the CMO added.

"Chief Minister gave important instructions in the meeting. To increase the number of flights in Raipur airport and land will be reserved for the second runway. The process will be started for the development of Aerocity near Raipur Airport. Rs 147 crore released to urban bodies for road repair," CMO said in a tweet. He also gave instructions to speed up the regularization of illegal constructions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022