Chhattisgarh to build Aerocity near Raipur Airport: CMO

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday instructed officials to start the process for the development of Aerocity near Raipur Airport. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), in the meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence, the officials were instructed to build Aerocity, while he was reviewing the works of the Urban Administration and Development Department, Town and Country Investment Department, Housing and Environment.

The State government will reserve land for the second runway at the Raipur airport and will send a proposal to the Centre seeking permission. "To increase the number of flights at Raipur airport, the state government will reserve land for the second runway. A proposal will be sent to the centre seeking permission," the CMO added.

"Chief Minister gave important instructions in the meeting. To increase the number of flights in Raipur airport and land will be reserved for the second runway. The process will be started for the development of Aerocity near Raipur Airport. Rs 147 crore released to urban bodies for road repair," CMO said in a tweet. He also gave instructions to speed up the regularization of illegal constructions. (ANI)

