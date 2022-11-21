Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde directs probe in Pune-Bengaluru highway accident

Further Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given instructions to the local administration to arrange proper treatment for the injured.

ANI | Updated: 21-11-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 10:46 IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde directs probe in Pune-Bengaluru highway accident
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday directed a thorough investigation into the cause of the tragic road accident that took place on the Pune-Bengaluru highway on Sunday evening in which over 40 vehicles were damaged and 38 people were reportedly injured. "Several vehicles crashed in an accident involving a tanker at Navale Bridge in Pune. As soon as the information about this accident was known, immediate instructions are given to find out the exact cause of the accident," Tweeted CM Shinde.

Further, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given instructions to the local administration to arrange proper treatment for the injured. "Instructions have also been given to the local administration to arrange proper treatment for the injured in this accident and the traffic police have also been instructed to ensure that the traffic congestion caused by this accident in the area is not disturbed," he Tweeted.

The accident took place on the Pune-Bengaluru highway on Sunday evening. "A major road accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot," said Pune Fire Brigade officials.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022