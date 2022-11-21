Left Menu

CJI's bench to hear Chhattisgarh's Nagrik Apurti Nigam case

An advocate this morning mentioned before the bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who said that now the matter will be heard by his bench.

CJI's bench to hear Chhattisgarh's Nagrik Apurti Nigam case
The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will hear the matter relating to Chhattisgarh Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN) irregularities case. An advocate this morning mentioned before the bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who said that now the matter will be heard by his bench.

The CJI DY Chandrachud observed that the matter was earlier heard by another bench headed by his predecessor former CJI UU Lalit and two other judges. The advocate apprised that the matter was listed before some other judge and earlier it was heard by some other judges.

The court noted that there were about 400 matters when the registrar gave him a chart on the roster and the last order in the matter said that list the case before Justice MR Shah. CJI DY Chandrachud said he will now take up the matter with two other brother judges.

The top court is dealing with the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking transfer of the case from Chhattisgarh. The Enforcement Directorate had registered a money laundering case in connection with the scam against IAS officers including Anil Tuteja in connection with the civil supply scam. (ANI)

