Exxon says Britain's Fawley oil refinery unaffected by strike

Exxon Mobil said on Monday that its 390,000 barrel per day (bpd) Fawley oil refinery in southern England is unaffected by strike action. "This action involves trade union members employed by contracting companies operating onsite," the Exxon spokesperson said.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 15:58 IST
Exxon Mobil said on Monday that its 390,000 barrel per day (bpd) Fawley oil refinery in southern England is unaffected by strike action. "Operations at Fawley are unaffected and we do not anticipate any impact on fuel supplies to customers," an Exxon Mobil spokesperson said.

The UK's GMB Union voted earlier this month to strike on Nov. 21 to Dec 2. over pay. "This action involves trade union members employed by contracting companies operating onsite," the Exxon spokesperson said.

