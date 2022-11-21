Mathura: Parents killed daughter for marrying her choice, held, say police

The police on Monday arrested the parents of the woman whose body was found in a baggage trolley in Mathura. They were held for killing their daughter as she married a man of her choice. The police said the woman's parents disapproved of her relationship and because of this, there were frequent arguments and conflicts in the family.

The Superintendent of police (SP) Mathura, Martand Prakash Singh told ANI that the woman died after being hit by two bullets. "The parents of the woman, whose body was found in a trolley bag dumped in a secluded area in Mathura on November 18, have been arrested. The parents killed their daughter because she married a man of her choice. She was hit by two bullets fired from a licenced revolver, which we have recovered," the SP said.

The SP added that the parents had killed her a day before she was found dead in Mathura, amd had kept her body in the house throughout the night. "During interrogation, the statements of the parents differed. We learned that they had kept their daughter's body in the house overnight after killing her. Around 3 am the next morning (Friday), they stuffed her body in a trolley bag and drove to a secluded area in Mathura where they dumped it," the SP added.

According to sources, the girl was good at her studies and had cleared the NEET, the all-India undergraduate medical entrance exam. However, she refused to go for counseling despite her parents asking her to, the sources added.

Earlier, the Mathura Police informed that a body of a girl was found stuffed in a trolley bag on the Yamuna Expressway service road on Friday afternoon. (ANI)

