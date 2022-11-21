Left Menu

Man shot dead in Assam's Guwahati

The deceased person was identified as Ranjit Bora and the incident took place at Panjabari area in the city.

ANI | Updated: 21-11-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 20:49 IST
Representative image (Photo/Twitter handle of Assam police). Image Credit: ANI
In a broad daylight murder, a man was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Assam's Guwahati on Monday. The deceased person was identified as Ranjit Bora and the incident took place at Panjabari area in the city.

The motive behind his murder is not yet known. According to police, the man was shot at point-blank range in the head by some bike-borne unidentified miscreants.

Bora was rushed to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries. Special DGP and Guwahati City Police Commissioner Harmeet Singh said that the attackers would be caught soon.

"They will be caught, there is no question. I personally supervise the matter," Harmeet Singh said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

