Karnataka government forms elephant task force in four districts

PTI | Chikkaballapur | Updated: 21-11-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 21:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka government on Monday decided to set up an elephant task force in four districts to keep a check on jumbo menace.

An order to this effect was issued soon after the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, an official statement said.

The task force, headed by Deputy Conservator of Forests, will be set up in Hassan, Chikmagaluru, Mysuru and Kodagu districts, where the problem is more widespread.

The task force will get down to action immediately and work under the instructions of the respective Chief Conservator of Forests of the circles concerned.

The members of the panel have been directed to patrol the jumbo-concentrated areas, monitor their movements in human habitation, agriculture fields and coffee estates, and drive them back into forests under the direction of deputy conservator of forests.

The task force members will be armed with walkie-talkies, guns and crackers that are necessary to drive back the wild elephants into forests. Each district elephant task force will be given three jeeps.

They should also share information about the movement of wild elephants and create awareness among the people not to move in the forest areas.

It has also been decided to set up a control room in the headquarters of every task force and that the phone number will be shared with the citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

