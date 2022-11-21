West Bengal: Ammonia gas leaks at Kamalgazi Pepsi plant

A sudden ammonia gas leak was reported from the Kamalgazi Pepsi plant in the South 24 Paganas district of West Bengal on Monday. According to local reports, panic set in among nearby residents as the gas leaked.

Four engines of the fire brigade were rushed to the spot after the company executives informed the police about the incident. According to sources, the ammonia gas pipe inside the factory started leaking around 4.30 am.

As the gas started leaking out, some people had to be shifted to a safe place, sources further informed. However, the fire tenders informed that the situation had been brought under control and no one was injured or affected.

District Fire Officer T K Dutta told ANI that four fire tenders were still at the spot and the situation was under control. "Ammonia gas leaked at a cold drink plant in Kamalgazi today. But, the situation is now under control. The fire brigade did a good job. Four fire tenders are still present at the spot," he said. (ANI)

