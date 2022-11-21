Left Menu

Uttarakhand Principal Secy inspects state's Pavillion at 53rd IFFI

Uttarakhand Special Principal Secretary Information Abhinav Kumar on Monday inspected the Uttarakhand Pavilion at the 53rd International Film Festival in Goa.

ANI | Updated: 21-11-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 23:41 IST
Uttarakhand Principal Secy inspects state's Pavillion at 53rd IFFI
Special Principal Secretary Information Abhinav Kumar (centre) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Special Principal Secretary Information Abhinav Kumar on Monday inspected the Uttarakhand Pavilion at the 53rd International Film Festival in Goa. During this discussion was held by Special Principal Secretary, information from various filmmakers, directors, writers, line producers etc.

Manu Rewal (Chai Pani ETC fame) Producer Director was given information about the shooting permission, subsidy and assistance being given by the state government in Uttarakhand by the Special Principal Secretary. He told that instructions have been given by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to develop Uttarakhand as the best film shooting destination. Work has been started in this direction at the policy level. Producer directors are being given all possible help.

Special Principal Secretary Information said that Chief Minister Dhami had given important instructions regarding the film policy. He also has a special focus on developing film destinations, regional films, and film and creative art institutes in the state. Along with this, information about film policy was taken by filmmakers Rohit Arora, Gaus Peer, Ratnasil Sharma, Invest India's Rimjhim Sharma, Chitra Negi Jain etc. Deputy Director / Nodal Officer Uttarakhand Film Development Council Dr Nitin Upadhyay was also present on this occasion.

It is pertinent to mention that on Tuesday, 22 November, a knowledge series will be organized in the afternoon, in which eminent lyricist and Chairman of Central Board of Film Certification Prasoon Joshi will express his views on film shooting in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India
2
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Several Beijing districts shut schools as China COVID cases rise

WRAPUP 1-Several Beijing districts shut schools as China COVID cases rise

Global
4
INSIGHT-Younger Chinese are spurning factory jobs that power the economy

INSIGHT-Younger Chinese are spurning factory jobs that power the economy

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022