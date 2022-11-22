Left Menu

UP: Miscreants open fire at Youtuber in Lucknow

"Shahid sustained critical injuries after he was shot at by unidentified criminals on picnic spot road falling under Indira Nagar police station jurisdiction in Lucknow," Lucknow deputy commissioner of Police (North), Qasim Abidi said.

ANI | Updated: 22-11-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 12:08 IST
UP: Miscreants open fire at Youtuber in Lucknow
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A forty-year-old YouTuber was left with critical injuries after unknown miscreants shot at him in Lucknow, said police. The incident took place on Monday.

The Youtube channel reporter has been identified as Shahid. "Shahid sustained critical injuries after he was shot at by unidentified criminals on picnic spot road falling under Indira Nagar police station jurisdiction in Lucknow," Lucknow deputy commissioner of Police (North), Qasim Abidi said.

The police took him for treatment at Lohia hospital, he added. Later, he was shifted to the trauma centre as his condition was critical.

"Police and forensic teams reached the spot. The police are trying to ascertain who are the assailants, why they fired at Shahid and how many bullets were fired at him," he added. As per reports, at least three bullets hit Shahid on different parts of his body, the police said adding that one bullet hit his head, the other on his neck and the third on his chest.

The police suspect old enmity behind the attack. "He had gone to Chandan village for some work. He was shot at when he was returning from the village," Shahid's brother said.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections at the concerned Indira Nagar police station in this regard. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
4
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022