10-year-old girl dies in leopard attack

A 10-year-old girl was killed by a leopard when she was plucking vegetables from a field under Katarniaghat Wildlife Division in Uttar Pradeshs Bahraich district, an official said on Tuesday.The incident occurred at Nausar Gumtiha village under Motipur range around 5 pm on Monday.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 22-11-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 12:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
A 10-year-old girl was killed by a leopard when she was plucking vegetables from a field under Katarniaghat Wildlife Division in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Nausar Gumtiha village under Motipur range around 5 pm on Monday. Seema Kumari was plucking vegetables from her farm when the leopard attacked her and dragged her back to the forest, according to the villagers.

As locals who were present nearby raised an alarm and surrounded the leopard, it left the injured girl in the field and went into the forest. The girl succumbed to her injuries, a forest official said.

Forest personnel have reached the spot and doing regular patrolling duty over fears that the leopard may come to the village to attack again, Divisional Forest Officer Akashdeep Badhawan said.

Villagers have been advised to move out in groups. A financial assistance will be given to the kin of the deceased, Badhawan said.

