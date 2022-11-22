Mangaluru blast case: City Commissioner advises people not to share unverified information

Days after an explosion in an autorickshaw in Karnataka's Mangaluru, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Tuesday advised people to not share any unverified information after a video surfaced on social media in which two men can be seen near a wine shop with a bag. The Police Commissioner said that the video circulating on social media is not connected with the case.

"Police have come across a random, unverified video, where two men appear near a wine shop. It's circulating on social media, but it is not a video in connection with the case. I appeal not to share any unverified info. The suspect's treatment is underway," Mangaluru CP. Auto driver Purushotham, and the prime accused, identified as 24-year-old Mohammed Shariq, were on fire when shopkeepers and local residents rushed to their rescue soon after the blast.

On November 20, Karnataka Police identified the bomber as Karnataka's Thirthahalli-based Mohammed Shariq, a terror accused charged with links to the Islamic State (IS), who is on the run since September 2022. The bomber had suffered nearly 40 per cent burns in the explosion. "The victim's condition is improving. The suspect on the first day tried to forge his identity, he tried to showcase himself as a man from Hubballi. The investigation is underway," Kumar added.

Meanwhile, police have been deployed outside Father Muller Medical College Hospital, where the suspect in the autorickshaw explosion case is currently under medical treatment. The blast occurred in an autorickshaw in Karnataka's Mangaluru city on November 19 injuring its driver and a passenger. The autorickshaw caught fire after the blast, and the driver and a passenger sustained burn injuries. The police mentioned that the explosion was not just an accident but an "act of terror with the intention to cause serious damage".

A day after the explosion in Mangaluru, Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood on said the 'mysterious blast' was an act of terror and a "deep probe" into the incident is underway. Earlier on Monday, Karnataka ADGP Alok Kumar said that the accused Shariq has been earlier involved in cases under UAPA and was on the run.

The top cop further said that the accused had links with a terrorist organisation which is having a global presence. Meanwhile, the case is likely to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), sources said on Monday.

With Karnataka Police declaring that the blast, which occurred on November 19 evening near a police station, is not accidental but an act of terror, the case would be handover to the NIA anytime. Sources in the agencies and the Central government told ANI that "discussion is going on high level, and there is a possibility that the case may be handed over to the NIA by late this evening or any day in this week". (ANI)

