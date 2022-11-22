'Improbable' revision of OPEC+ agreement not discussed, says Algerian minister
Reuters | London | Updated: 22-11-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 19:16 IST
There are "no ongoing discussions" on a revision of the Oct. 5 OPEC+ oil production decision, Algeria's minister of energy and mines told Reuters on Tuesday.
Speculation on "improbable revisions of OPEC+ production levels" is likely to disrupt oil markets, Mohamed Arkab said in a statement. "OPEC+ decisions are taken in complete transparency at meetings," he added.
