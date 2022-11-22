UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates UNESCO-India-Africa Hackathon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday hailed the relationship between India and Africa. On the occasion, CM Yogi appealed to the guests to witness India's rich heritage by visiting places like Kashi, Mathura, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Agra.

While inaugurating the UNESCO-India-Africa Hackathon event at the Gautam Buddha University (GBU) campus in Greater Noida, Yogi Adityanath said, "India has been an ardent follower of 'Vadudev Kutumbakam' and our country's peaceful and cooperative relations internationally represent the same. The Hackathon is also among our welfare policies." The CM went on to say that India has never established dominance over any region through war. "Under PM Modi, it has been made clear throughout the world that India is the place of Lord Buddha and always represents harmony, peace, non-violence and cooperation and Lord Rama presents the true ideals and dignity of human life before the world," he said.

Furthermore, Yogi said that former South African President Nelson Mandela promoted non-violence considering Mahatma Gandhi as his ideal and also emerged as an anti-apartheid activist and ended discrimination. "UP is the land of Lord Rama, Lord Krishna and Mahatma Buddha, it is the land that encourages harmony and cooperation. Under PM Modi, relations between India and Africa are scaling new heights. Cheetahs, recently extinct from India, were released in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh in September 2022 from Africa itself," said Yogi.

Talking about the investment-friendly environment in the state, UP CM said, "Huge companies are willing to invest in the state. The government is primarily focusing on sectors like startups, IT electronics, agro-food processing, dairy, textile, and renewable energy, among others." The ODOP scheme in Uttar Pradesh is currently emerging as a startup and is working to take the famous products of different districts to the masses and not only is giving recognition to the youth of the state but also is ensuring better employment opportunities to lakhs of youth, he said.

The CM said that to promote innovation and startups, the government is encouraging initiatives like Startups, Incubators, Mentorship, Center of Entrepreneurship, and Innovation Hubs, Uttar Pradesh is determined to establish an enabling, advanced and innovative start-up ecosystem. "Similarly, hackathons not only provide a strong foundation to the startup culture, but also make a positive impact on the lives of the students. Through Hackathon, children engage in new innovations using technology, which can provide a new direction to the country," he said.

The UNESCO-India-Africa Hackathon has brought together young brains from 22 countries along with India who will collaborate to conceptualise innovative technology-based solutions for the daunting problems faced by humanity and also to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the younger generations. More than 400 students along with 60 officials from these countries will unleash their hidden energies and talents on this important platform and will come up with solutions that will contribute to the betterment of governance and quality of human life.

Built on the lines of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the proposed theme of this year's hackathon are education, energy, agriculture, health and hygiene, drinking water and sanitation. The Hackathon, where the students will engage themselves in coding for 36 hours non-stop to find technology-based solutions for issues is aimed at helping students implement their academic skills in practical problem-solving with more confidence. Each innovative idea will win a monetary prize and the awards will be handed over on November 25, the last day of the event.

Under the guidance of PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh is fast moving towards establishing a world-class startup ecosystem by providing a conducive policy environment while developing strong infrastructure. Uttar Pradesh is included in the top-5 states of the country in the list of big states under the performer category of the India Innovation Index 2021 released by NITI Aayog. (ANI)

