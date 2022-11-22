Soccer-France v Australia teams

Following are the teams for the World Cup Group D match between France and Australia on Tuesday. France: Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

Australia: Mat Ryan, Nathaniel Atkinson, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Craig Goodwin, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)