Meghalaya cabinet delegation to meet Amit Shah, seek CBI or NIA probe into firing incident

A cabinet delegation of the Meghalaya government will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 24 to discuss the firing incident at Mukroh area in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, said officials. The firing incident happened on Tuesday where six persons including five from Meghalaya and one Assam Forest Guard were killed. The delegation will demand a CBI or NIA probe into the incident.

On Tuesday, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, "The state cabinet decided that a cabinet delegation will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 24." "We will be officially informing him about the firing incident that took place in Mukroh village. We will be demanding that an investigation be made by the central agency NIA or CBI," Sangma said.

In a statement, the Assam government said that all personnel of the police force and forest force involved in the incident will be closed to their respective reserves. Assam Government also decided to provide Rs 5 lakh with each to the next of kin of the 6 persons killed in the firing incident in West Jaintia hills, said Assam Government.

He further said that, based on the discussion with the Assam Chief Minister, the Officer-in-Charge of Jirikinding police station who was involved in the entire action, has been suspended. "The Forest Range Protection Officer, who was also in charge of the area, is very much part of the incident and has been suspended. The Superintendent of Police of West Karbi Anglong district has been transferred. The Assam government will investigate the matter in consultation with the Meghalaya government. The Assam government has assured that whatever demands and requests are put to the Government of India, the Assam government will co-operate to ensure that justice is done and those who are guilty are punished," Conrad Sangma said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a judicial investigation has been ordered into the West Jaintia Hills firing incident. "We have ordered a judicial investigation and have referred the matter to CBI. SP has been transferred and local police and forest officials have been placed under suspension," said Assam CM HB Sarma on the West Jaintia Hills firing incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)