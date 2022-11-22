Farmer injured in leopard attack in Thane district

A farmer was injured after he was attacked by a leopard in Shahapur taluka in Thane district of Maharashtra, Forest officials said on Tuesday. The incident occurred near a hamlet on Monday evening when the farmer was returning from his farm. He survived as he fought back with a stick and drove away the big cat, the officials said. Officials said a leopard was spotted in another village in the taluka last week where it killed a cattle and injured a villager. PTI COR NSK NSK

