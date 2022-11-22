Farmer injured in leopard attack in Thane district
A farmer was injured after he was attacked by a leopard in Shahapur taluka in Thane district of Maharashtra, Forest officials said on Tuesday. Officials said a leopard was spotted in another village in the taluka last week where it killed a cattle and injured a villager.
PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-11-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 23:59 IST
- Country:
- India
A farmer was injured after he was attacked by a leopard in Shahapur taluka in Thane district of Maharashtra, Forest officials said on Tuesday. The incident occurred near a hamlet on Monday evening when the farmer was returning from his farm. He survived as he fought back with a stick and drove away the big cat, the officials said. Officials said a leopard was spotted in another village in the taluka last week where it killed a cattle and injured a villager. PTI COR NSK NSK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Forest
- PTI COR NSK NSK
Advertisement