UK, France, Germany condemn Iran's plans to expand nuclear programme

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-11-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 00:02 IST
Britain, France and Germany on Tuesday condemned Iran's plans to expand its nuclear programme after the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Iran was enriching uranium, with plans to further expand enrichment at two plants.

"Iran’s step is a challenge to the global non-proliferation system," the three nations said in a joint statement provided by the British government. "This step, which carries significant proliferation-related risks, has no credible civilian justification."

"We will continue to consult, alongside international partners, on how best to address Iran’s continued nuclear escalation."

