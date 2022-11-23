Left Menu

UP ATS arrests wanted fake currency smuggler from Prayagraj

UP ATS said Deepak Mandal and his gang do the work of delivering counterfeit notes printed in Pakistan and smuggled from Malda district of West Bengal, adjacent to the India-Bangladesh border, to different states of India.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested a wanted smuggler of fake currency notes from Prayagraj and seized counterfeit Indian currency of Rs 1 lakh from his possession. According to UP ATS, Deepak Mandal, a major supplier of fake notes being supplied from Pakistan through the Bangladesh border arrested from Shahganj area of Prayagraj. He carries a reward of Rs 25,000 in a fake note supply case registered in Shahganj of Prayagraj.

Deepak is a resident of Malda Town, West Bengal. UP ATS said Deepak Mandal and his gang do the work of delivering counterfeit notes printed in Pakistan and smuggled from Malda district of West Bengal, adjacent to the India-Bangladesh border, to different states of India.

Recovered counterfeit currency is cleverly used in camouflage to make it look like genuine notes by affixing a watermark and RBI stripe. UP ATS was keeping an eye on this gang for a long time. Deepak had come to Shahganj police station area of Prayagraj to supply fake notes.

Efforts are being made to arrest other members of the gang. (ANI)

