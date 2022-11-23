Left Menu

JNPA inaugurates Continuous Marine Water Quality Monitoring Station in association with IIT Madras

JNPA inaugrating Continuous Marine Water Quality Monitoring Station (Photo/PIB).
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) on Monday, in association with the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, developed a Continuous Marine Water Quality Monitoring Station (CMWQMS) and launched an Electric Environmental Monitoring Vehicle (EV) on November 21, 2022, at the Port, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways informed on Wednesday. The inauguration was done by the Chairman, JNPA, IAS, Sanjay Sethi in the presence of the Deputy Chairman, JNPA, Unmesh Sharad Wagh, along with all HoDs of JNPA.

While speaking at the occasion, Sanjay Sethi said "JNPA is committed to achieving leadership in sustainability and creating value for the trade - depicted across the economic, social, and environmental parameters. JNPA always thrives on being an environmentally responsible port. The Continuous Marine Water Quality Monitoring Station and launch of E- Vehicles is yet another step towards commitment to sustainable development." The ministry in a press statement informed that the continuous water quality system and electric monitoring vehicle would assist in managing the marine water and air quality in the port area, regulating the environmental quality within the port area.

Through this, JNPA will be able to reduce the greenhouse gas footprint of vehicles, in addition to checking compliance with Environmental Quality around the port estate through water quality stations data, such as temperature, pH, dissolved oxygen, ammonia, conductivity, nitrate, salinity, turbidity, and TDS of marine water a database on marine water quality is essential for maintaining hygienic standards in the marine environment. The E- Vehicle also substantiates the ongoing ambient air and noise monitoring activities at JNPA.

The ministry added that JNPA had initiated various environmental upgradations and Green Port Initiatives like a Sewage Treatment Plant, Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS), Comprehensive Solid Waste Management Facility, LEDs lamps replaced in the Port area and township, E RTGCS, Shore power supply, Rejuvenation of Water Body near Sheva Temple and Sheva Foothill at JNPA, Initiative for the ease of Traffic at Centralized Parking Plaza, Port Green Cover including Mangroves Management, Oil Spill Response, etc. Jawaharlal Nehru Port has also installed Solar Panels of around 4.10 MWp. 38% of avg. Power requirement is from renewable energy, and has also switched to LED lights at the Port area to lower energy consumption & decrease carbon footprint, the ministry further stated. (ANI)

