Norwegian grid operator removes tight power system warning

Norwegian transmission power grid operator Statnett said on Wednesday it is removing a warning that the country's power system is stressed, after heavy rain improved the situation in the hydropower-dependent country.

"The probability of a strained power situation in southern Norway through the coming winter has been reduced," Statnett said in a statement. It was now unlikely that the country would need to ration power this winter, it added.

Statnett said in May Norway could face a tight security of supply situation in the southern half of the country this winter unless the hydropower balance improved. "The large amount of rainfall during autumn, together with sufficient imports, reduced consumption and low power production from water reservoirs, contributed to an improved situation for the winter," Statnett Chief Executive Hilde Tonne said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)