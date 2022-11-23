Left Menu

Assam govt wants CBI probe in border firing incident

The CBI probe demand comes a day after six people were killed in the firing incident in the Mukroh area along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

ANI | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:05 IST
The Assam government has requested the Central government for a CBI probe into the firing incident in the Mukroh area along the Assam-Meghalaya border, Assam minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said on Wednesday. The CBI probe demand comes a day after six people were killed in the firing incident in the Mukroh area along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

"Total six persons including five from Meghalaya and one Assam Forest Guard killed in the incident," Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said. Describing the incident, Sangma said, "An unfortunate incident occurred at Mukroh village in which six persons died due to firing by Assam Police and Assam forest guards. I want to express my deepest condolences. An inquest was conducted and Meghalaya Police registered FIR. As per the reports, a truck carrying timber was pursued by the Assam forest guards with the Assam Police and was detained by the Assam Police and Assam Forest Guards. On hearing this, people from Mukroh village gathered in large numbers and surrounded the Assam Police and forest guards."

Meghalaya government also suspended the mobile internet services in 7 districts for 48 hours from November 22 onwards, following the firing incident in Mukroh. Meanwhile, Assam Congress has alleged that this was a "deliberate incident" and both Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya were aware of it. (ANI)

