Left Menu

President Murmu condoles demise of Odisha MLA Golak Bihari Naik

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed her grief over the death of former Odisha minister Golak Bihari Naik and said that the country had lost an "affable people's leader".

ANI | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:20 IST
President Murmu condoles demise of Odisha MLA Golak Bihari Naik
President Droupadi Murmu (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed her grief over the death of former Odisha minister Golak Bihari Naik and said that the country had lost an "affable people's leader". "Saddened by the demise of Shri Golak Bihari Naik, ex Minister, Govt of Odisha. He made valuable contribution for the welfare of the people and development of Odisha. In his death, we have lost an affable people's leader," a tweet from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

She further consoled the family of Golak Bihari Naik's family. "My condolences to his family, friends and followers," she added.

Former Odisha minister and ex-Udala MLA Golak Bihari Naik died in Odisha's Mayurbhanj on Wednesday at 65. Naik began his political career with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and later joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). He was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly in 2000 and 2004 as a BJP candidate from the Khunta constituency and later in 2014 from the Udala constituency as a BJD nominee.

He had served as minister of the Textiles, Fisheries and Animal Resources in the BJD-BJP coalition government. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed grief over the MLA's death.

Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said, "I am saddened to learn about the demise of Golak Bihari Naik, former MLA of Udala. The work he did for the welfare of the people as a public representative will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to the bereaved family members." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022