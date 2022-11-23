Left Menu

Apollo tyres partners with Tyromer Inc to supply recycled rubber material

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:59 IST
Apollo tyres partners with Tyromer Inc to supply recycled rubber material
  • Country:
  • India

Apollo Tyres on Wednesday announced a sustainable material partnership with Tyromer Inc, which will supply recycled rubber material produced using environmentally sustainable processes to it.

Through the partnership, Tyre-Derived Polymer (TDP) will be used for new tyres. Tyromer Inc, through its Indian associate Tyromer India LLP, is committed to supplying recycled rubber material, the company said in a statement.

Tyromer is a leader in non-chemical devulcanisation of end-of-life tyres.

''This partnership with Tyromer is a step towards achieving our sustainability goals, and it also enables us to honour our Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR),'' Apollo Tyres Chief Advisor - R&D PK Mohamed said.

Producing new tyres using sustainable raw materials is currently the most efficient path to meet the company's circular economy goals, he added.

Apollo Tyres said using a tonne of TDP saves greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 4 passenger vehicles driven for a year, while producing a tonne of TDP requires less than 2 MWh of energy, compared to over 20 MWh required for new material.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022