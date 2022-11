Ukraine says power units at Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant disconnected from grid - regional governor

Ukraine disconnected power units at the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power station in the west of the country on Wednesday after massive Russian missile strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the regional governor said.

Swathes of the region have also been disconnected from the power grid and were without water, regional governor Serhiy Hamaliy said in a post on Telegram.

