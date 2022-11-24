Income Tax raids premises of two jewellers in Punjab's Ludhiana

The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids on the premises of two jewellers in Punjab's Ludhiana. Meanwhile, the Income Tax is also conducting raids in Dehradun and Rishikesh.

Raids are being done simultaneously at 11 places in Dehradun and 6 places in Rishikesh. Premises of a few property businessmen and those related to buying and selling of land being raided.

Income Tax raids are going on at MJ Residency and property businessman Manjeet Johar including Raj Lumba, Mehta Brothers, Bhatia, Naveen Mittal and Nitin Gupta Those whose income tax raids are lying here are all connected to the business of buying and selling of land.

Further details in both cases are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)