Left Menu

Income Tax raids premises of two jewellers in Punjab's Ludhiana

The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids on the premises of two jewellers in Punjab's Ludhiana.

ANI | Updated: 24-11-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 13:51 IST
Income Tax raids premises of two jewellers in Punjab's Ludhiana
Visuals from Ludhiana. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids on the premises of two jewellers in Punjab's Ludhiana. Meanwhile, the Income Tax is also conducting raids in Dehradun and Rishikesh.

Raids are being done simultaneously at 11 places in Dehradun and 6 places in Rishikesh. Premises of a few property businessmen and those related to buying and selling of land being raided.

Income Tax raids are going on at MJ Residency and property businessman Manjeet Johar including Raj Lumba, Mehta Brothers, Bhatia, Naveen Mittal and Nitin Gupta Those whose income tax raids are lying here are all connected to the business of buying and selling of land.

Further details in both cases are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022