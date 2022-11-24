Germany: EU members agree two packages of energy emergency measures
European Union energy ministers agreed on the contents of two regulations with emergency measures at a meeting on Thursday, Germany's Economy Ministry said.
The first is a regulation for affordable gas supply in Europe, which also provides for a fair distribution of costs in gas crises. The second is for the faster expansion of renewable energies, the ministry said in a statement.
