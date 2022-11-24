Former Thane mayor Sharda Raut dies
PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-11-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 20:54 IST
Former Thane mayor Sharda Raut died of illness in a private hospital on Thursday, her kin informed.
She was 70 and is survived by her husband and two sons.
Raut was Shiv Sena mayor of Thane between 2002 and 2005.
