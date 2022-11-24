Left Menu

Iraqi oil minister affirms support for OPEC+ agreements

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 24-11-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 21:51 IST
Iraqi oil minister affirms support for OPEC+ agreements
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Iraq's oil minister affirmed his country's support for OPEC and OPEC+ decisions and agreements, saying it aimed to achieve stability between supply and demand, the Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The minister arrived in the Saudi capital Riyadh earlier on Thursday following an invitation from Saudi Arabia, the statement added.

Talks were held between the Iraqi delegation and Saudi companies Aramco, SABIC and Acwa Power over investing in Iraq's energy sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022