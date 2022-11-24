Rajasthan Cabinet approves rural tourism scheme, amendment to service rules

The Rajasthan Cabinet on Thursday approved the Rajasthan Rural Tourism Scheme, 2022, to boost rural tourism and generate employment.

During Thursday's meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the Cabinet took several big decisions, including giving more opportunities for promotions to state government personnel and amending the Rajasthan Civil Services (Absorption of Ex-Servicemen) Rules, it said in a statement.

The Rajasthan Rural Tourism Scheme will create employment opportunities in the villages and protect the handicrafts industry by establishing rural guest houses, agricultural tourism units, camping sites and caravan parks. At the same time, the scheme will acquaint domestic and foreign tourists with Rajasthan's rural culture.

The scheme will allow the establishment and operation of rural tourism units on a minimum 1,000 square metres and a maximum 2 hectares of agricultural land. These units will not require land conversion and building plan approval. Several other provisions, including 100 per cent stamp duty exemption, have also been made.

The Cabinet also approved the Rajasthan Homeless Upliftment and Rehabilitation Policy, 2022, to provide terraces with minimum space of 50 square feet per person for privacy and security to special categories such as women, mentally challenged and the sick.

There are also provisions to provide basic necessities such as drinking water, medical facilities, adequate fire safety measures and running shelters for homeless persons. This decision will empower the homeless people by providing education, skills and employment, it said in the statement.

The decision to amend the Rajasthan Civil Services (Absorption of Ex-Servicemen) Rules, 1988, will allow ex-servicemen to get horizontal category-wise reservation in state recruitment. Ex-servicemen from SC/ST personnel will also get proportionate representation in direct recruitment, the government said. Due representation of general candidates (besides ex-servicemen) belonging to backward classes will also be ensured in posts reserved for backward classes, it added.

The amended Schedule-1 of the Rajasthan Computer State and Subordinate Services Rules, 1992, will change the present provision of 50 per cent direct recruitment and 50 per cent promotion for posts of programmers to 40 per cent direct recruitment and 60 per cent promotion.

The Rajasthan Commercial Tax Subordinate Services (General Branch) Rules, 1975, amendment will increase the quota for promotion from Tax Assistant to Junior Commercial Tax Officer to 87.5 per cent from 37.5 percent. Approvals were also accorded to amend the Rajasthan Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2017, State Forensic Science Service Rules, 1979, and the State Forensic Science Subordinate Services Rules, 1980. The formation of Rajasthan Forestry and Biodiversity Development Committee was also approved.

