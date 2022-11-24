Left Menu

Forces recover IED in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

The bomb was located around 100 metres from Palli-Barsur main road near the camp, in the Chhotedongar police station area.

ANI | Updated: 24-11-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 23:51 IST
Forces recover IED in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur
The explosive device. (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Thursday recovered a pressure-cooker Improvised Explosive Device (IED) bomb, weighing about 5kg, near Kademeta camp in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Thursday, an official said. The bomb was located around 100 metres from Palli-Barsur main road near the camp, in the Chhotedongar police station area.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadanand Kumar said the district force and ITBP jawans found a wire during a road sanitisation operation. On suspicion of an IED device, the forces searched the area and found the explosive.

They immediately informed the higher-ups. On receiving information, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of Narayanpur police reached the spot and diffused the explosive device, the SP added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation history

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation hi...

 Global
4
NASA restores contact with Orion spacecraft after a 47-minute blackout

NASA restores contact with Orion spacecraft after a 47-minute blackout

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022