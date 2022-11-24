Forces recover IED in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Security forces on Thursday recovered a pressure-cooker Improvised Explosive Device (IED) bomb, weighing about 5kg, near Kademeta camp in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Thursday, an official said. The bomb was located around 100 metres from Palli-Barsur main road near the camp, in the Chhotedongar police station area.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadanand Kumar said the district force and ITBP jawans found a wire during a road sanitisation operation. On suspicion of an IED device, the forces searched the area and found the explosive.

They immediately informed the higher-ups. On receiving information, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of Narayanpur police reached the spot and diffused the explosive device, the SP added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)