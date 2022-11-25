LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Norway says Venezuelan political talks to resume Saturday

The latest in Latin American politics today: Venezuelan political talks to resume Saturday, Norway says

CARACAS/OSLO - Venezuela's government and opposition will resume political talks after more than a year on Nov. 26 in Mexico, Norway's foreign ministry said. Norway, which is facilitating the talks, said the parties would sign a "partial agreement" on a social plan to provide humanitarian aid of some $3 billion in U.N.-administered funds.

The talks are also expected to touch on U.S. sanctions on Venezuela, presidential elections and the status of hundreds of political prisoners. The talks could help pave the way for slackening U.S. oil sanctions on the OPEC nation, helping to ease its long-running political and economic crises and opening the door for Washington to clear expanded operations by Chevron Corp in the country.

Brazil's Lula won't have interventionist stance on Petrobras, aide says BRASILIA - Brazil's incoming leftist government will not have an interventionist stance on state-run oil giant Petrobras, a member of the transition team for President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said.

"There will be no despotic attitude," said Senator Jean Paul Prates. "Things happen by talking to sectors - banks, investors, workers. It's obvious that a breakdown on the level some attribute to us cannot happen." Market participants have been showing concern over how Lula's administration might run Petrobras.

Prates, who emerged as a strong candidate to head Petrobras after Lula's victory over President Jair Bolsonaro in an Oct. 30 presidential runoff election, said the transition team was working to make sure there would be no "interventionist measure" or a "foot-in-the-door" approach regarding the company. Argentina government to send LNG bill to Congress in coming months

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's Economy Minister Sergio Massa said the government is readying to send a liquefied natural gas (LNG) bill to Congress in the coming months, amid a push to create a major gas export sector in the country. Massa also said Argentina's economy is likely to grow next year above the 2% forecast in the official 2023 budget. (Compiled by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Paul Simao)

