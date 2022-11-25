Left Menu

Punjab: Police arrests 2 associates of gangster Rajan Bhatti, 2 illegal weapons recovered

Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested two associates of Gangster Rajan Bhatti, during a raid at Sushant City in Bathinda,and recovered two illegal weapons from their possession, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 25-11-2022 08:10 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 08:10 IST
Punjab: Police arrests 2 associates of gangster Rajan Bhatti, 2 illegal weapons recovered
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested two associates of Gangster Rajan Bhatti, during a raid at Sushant City in Bathinda, and recovered two illegal weapons from their possession, officials said. Bhatti, a resident of village Mustafabad Jatta in Gurdaspur, is close-aide to Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa.

Those arrested have been identified as Harjasneet Singh (32) of village Kot Shamir in Bathinda and Kamaljeet Singh (26) of village Gulabgarh of Bathinda. The police have also recovered two illegal weapons including .315 bore rifle and .30 bore star make pistol along with ammunition from their possession. "During the investigation in a case registered against Lakhbir Landa for disturbing peace and harmony in the state, an accused Rajan Bhatti was found to be in direct contact with Lakhbir Landa and carrying out illegal activities on his behest," AIG SSOC SAS Ashwani Kapur said.

An FIR No. 06 dated August 23, was registered under sections 153, 153-A, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25 of the Arms Act against Lakhbir Singh Landa and his other associates at Police Station SSOC SAS Nagar. The accused Rajan Bhatti, who has a notorious past and facing criminal cases including attempt to murder, under NDPS Act and Arms Act in Chandigarh and Punjab, has been on the surveillance of SSOC Police teams and his premises have been raided repeatedly, AIG Ashwani Kapur said, adding that Bhatti assists Landa in Narcotics Smuggling and weapon supply.

The police have launched a manhunt to arrest the wanted gangster Rajan Bhatti. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation history

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation hi...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022