Tripura CM inaugurates Post Harvest Management and Rural Collection Center in Golaghati

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday inaugurated the Post Harvest Management Center and Rural Collection Center in Golaghati and aimed at benefitting more than 500 farmers, especially weekly traders.

ANI | Updated: 25-11-2022 08:12 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 08:12 IST
Tripura CM Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday inaugurated the Post Harvest Management Center and Rural Collection Center in Golaghati and aimed at benefitting more than 500 farmers, especially weekly traders. During the inaugural address Post Harvest Management Center and Rural Collection Center in Golaghati, CM Manik Saha said, "Post Harvest Management store will benefit more than 500 farmers, especially weekly traders. Farmers use to suffer huge financial losses due to the wastage of unsold vegetables & fruits. As they have no other alternative arrangements for the same."

Apart from this, CM Manik Saha also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts and said that the present state government is working under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While detailing about Tripura government's farmer-centric policies, CM Saha said that the state government is continuously working for the development of farmers in different parts of the state. farmers so far 17-grain storage centres, farmer education at various places for self-relianceCentres etc. have been established," the Chief Minister said.

Rightly stressing the state government's efforts towards the benefit of farmers, CM said further said that the paddy is being procured from farmers across the state at the minimum support price. "At present, the crops produced by the farmers of the state are also being exported. Farmers are getting benefited financially, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

