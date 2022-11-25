Soccer-Wales v Iran teams

Following are the teams for the World Cup Group B match between Wales and Iran on Friday.

Wales: Wayne Hennessey, Neco Williams, Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu, Kieffer Moore.

Iran: Seyed Hossein Hosseini, Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Mehdi Taremi, Ali Gholizadeh, Majid Hosseini, Sardar Azmoun, Ahmad Nourollahi, Ramin Rezaeian

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)