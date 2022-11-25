CM Bhupesh Baghel reiterates demand for NPS amount, GST compensation

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reiterated the state's demand for a refund of the NPS amount and GST compensation during a pre-budget meeting chaired by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Friday. He also demanded the transfer of the amounts collected as an 'additional levy' from coal block companies.

CM Baghel said that the state government restored the old pension scheme in Chhattisgarh for securing the future of government employees and their families. He added that Rs 17,240 crore deposited with NSDL till March 31 should be returned so that it can be put in the General Provident Fund of the employees. He informed the Union Minister, "The state government's share will be deposited in a separate pension fund which will be used to meet pensionary obligations in future. Along with this, it will be invested in the Government of India and State Government securities."

CM Baghel further said that Chhattisgarh had requested to continue the system of GST compensation grants for the next five years after June 2022, but it was not increased. He demanded an amount of 1,875 crore for GST compensation. He also urged to transfer of the coal royalty amount of Rs 4,140 crore to the state at the earliest. He requested to release Rs 1,288 crore spent on central security forces and Rs 313 crore spent by the state government on 4 special and Indian defence forces deployed in the state.

Besides, referring that 2023 has also been declared as the 'International Year of Millet' by the United Nations, CM has said that Kodo, Kutki and Ragi (Millets) are mainly cultivated in Chhattisgarh and urged the Centre to declare minimum support price for Kodo and Kutki crops to promote Millets crops. He also demanded the setting up of marketing centres on the lines of C-Mart so that agriculture, handicrafts and minor forest produce products could be promoted.

