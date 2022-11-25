Gascade: Completes first LNG link to German gas network

German pipeline operator Gascade said on Friday it had completed the first pipeline connecting liquid natural gas (LNG) to the German gas network, and that it could go into operation in December.

"The project shows that we are reliable and, this way, are supporting the government's efforts and society's wish to quickly diversify supply sources," Gascade Managing Director Christoph von dem Bussche said in a statement.

