Union Agriculture Minister Honored Clover Organic

For helping more than 50 FPCs to adopt organic farming of crops, achieving the target of selling 18 MT of Organic Pineapple and 350 MT of Organic Ginger in the State of Mizoram and for Outstanding Contribution in the Agriculture Sector Clover Organic Pvt. Ltd. has been awarded by the Agriculture Minister. Promoted by Clover and supported under MOVCDNER, Tuichangral FPC in Khawzawl district of Mizoram State was awarded the best FPC in the state at the function. Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare felicitated Clover Organic for its excellence and valuable contribution in the field of agriculture under DOWBT at a function held in Pune. Mr. Vanlalremratpuia, CEO, Tuichangral FPC, Khawzawl District, Mizoram, was awarded the Best FPC by the Hon'ble Union Agriculture Minister, Mr. Narendra Singh Tomar, at a grand ceremony. The company was motivated to work as a team, guided and supported by all the above agencies to fulfill an order of 18 MT of chemical free pineapple placed by a buyer from Haryana. The award for Clover Organic was received by CEO Mr. Sanjay Agarwal. CEO Mr. Sanjay Agarwal after achieving this unique achievement attributed it to the hard work of the farmers and the trust reposed by them in the organic process in the company and all other supporting agencies. Sanjay Agarwal said that Clover Organic Pvt. Ltd. was established in the year 2008 keeping in mind the goal of providing maximum economic benefits to the farmers through the sale of their crops. Clover Organic has partnered with various state governments in the interest of farmers. Under the schemes like Mission Organic Value Chain Development, North Eastern Region, Farmer Producer Companies or Farmer Producer Organizations like National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd., North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd., Uttar Pradesh Diversified Agriculture Support Project "UPDASP'', the Formation & Promotion of 10,000 FPOs, etc., Clover Organic is helping farmers in several Indian states in the entire value chain of farming. CEO Sanjay Agarwal said that the company is registering its presence in 5 states, Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh with 55 farmer producer companies and more than 40,000 registered farmers. Clover Organic, a pioneer in the field of organic farming and aquaculture product manufacturing, is also gaining recognition in Andhra Pradesh. The company has achieved lofty goals while facing huge challenges like remote locations, bad roads and logistics and transportation issues. Clover Organic is committed to helping farmers realize their dreams by ensuring prosperity across the product value chain, always keeping the farmer's interest in mind. About Clover Clover Organic Pvt. Ltd. is a Dehradun-based company that was founded in 2008, with the core ideology that the answer to nature's problems can be solved only by nature. It uses technology and the science of bio-mimicry to come up with holistic agricultural solutions. It works extensively in the field of Sustainable Agriculture & Aquaculture, with the aim or helping farmers to grow safe food & increase their incomes, by growing organic produce and selling directly to businesses. It provides turnkey solutions to State Governments, NGOs, FPOs & the Private Sector. Currently, it is hand-holding around 55 FPOs in various states of the country, providing technical assistance & support to them under various central government & state government schemes, across the value chain of cultivation, including market linkages. The company also manufactures its own organic agricultural & aquaculture inputs in its state-of-the-art laboratory at Dehradun, that are 100% safe. They are probiotics that work towards the enhancement of growth of plants (agriculture) and fish & prawns (aquaculture). The company employs over 130 people to help achieve its dream of helping every farmer win!

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)