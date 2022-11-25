Left Menu

Mallikarjun Kharge to campaign in Gujarat on November 27, 28

Kharge has also intensified his efforts to strengthen the party for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and is likely to start a tour of states.

ANI | Updated: 25-11-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 22:07 IST
With the Congress stepping up its efforts for the Gujarat polls, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will campaign in the state on November 27 and 28. Kharge has also intensified his efforts to strengthen the party for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and is likely to start a tour of states.

Kharge has started devising strategies in key areas that include strengthening the organization and connecting with party workers. He had taken over as Congress chief last month.

Party sources close to Kharge said that the Congress chief is going to start his tour from Gujarat in view of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. The Gujarat assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5.

Voting for 89 assembly seats will take place in the first phase, while for the remaining 93 assembly seats, voting will be held in the second phase of polling. (ANI)

