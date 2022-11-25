Left Menu

Govt announces winter vacation for schools in Kashmir from December 1

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday announced winter vacations for all the government and recognised private schools of Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu in a phased manner, starting from December 1.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday announced winter vacations for all the government and recognised private schools of Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu in a phased manner, starting from December 1. Principal Secretary School Education Department, Alok Kumar said the schools up to class 5th should observe winter vacation from December 1 to February 28.

He said the classes from 6th to 8th will observe vacation from December 12 to February 28 and those from 9th to 12 standards from December 19 to February 28. "The Teaching staff of High and Higher Secondary Schools shall report back to their respective schools on 20th February 2023, so that they remain available for making arrangements regarding the preparation of ensuing examinations," the order said.

As per the order, all teachers shall remain available on demand for any online guidance of students during the vacation period. "Any default on part of the Head of the Schools and Teaching staff in observance of the above schedule shall attract strict action under Rules," added the order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

