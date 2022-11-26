Left Menu

'Botched cataract surgery': NHRC sends notice to UP govt after 6 patients lose sight

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government after six patients lost their eyesight due to botched up cataract surgery at a private hospital in Kanpur.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 07:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 07:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government after six patients lost their eyesight due to botched up cataract surgery at a private hospital in Kanpur. Taking a suo motu cognizance of media reports that six patients lost eyesight due to alleged negligence by the doctors after the cataract surgery at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the Commission issued a notice to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of the state, calling for a detailed report in the matter including the status of the FIR registered in connection with the incident and relief or compensation, if any, provided to the victims.

Reportedly, the patients were told that the eye surgeries were being done at a free camp but were charged Rs 1500 each. "The Commission has observed the contents of media reports, if true, amount to human rights violations of the victims. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh calling for a detailed report in the matter including the status of the FIR registered in connection with the incident and relief/compensation, if any, provided to the victims," the Commission said in a statement.

"The Commission would also like to know the steps taken and proposed to be taken by the State government to ensure that such painful incidents do not recur in the future," it further said. The Rights body has also directed that the report must also contain whether the hospital had obtained prior approval from the district authorities before holding a free eye surgery camp. "The response from the authorities is expected within 4 weeks," it said.(ANI)

