Compared to Mumbai and Delhi, Bengal has less Chinese investment: Envoy

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2022 07:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 07:49 IST
Chinese Consul General in Kolkata, Zha Liyou, has said West Bengal has ''much less'' investments from China as compared to Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat.

Liyou on Friday stated that he is exploring the possibility of bringing more Chinese investments in the state.

He, however, said Dongfang Electric, the biggest power generation equipment manufacturing company in China, has set up its office in the Newtown area on the outskirts of Kolkata, while another entity, New Hope, and automotive company SAIC, among others, have their presence in Kolkata.

''Compared to Mumbai, Delhi or Gujarat, West Bengal has much less Chinese investment,'' Liyou said at a programme organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

''Companies here want to increase productivity but cannot get their visa renewed...So I look forward to more discussions like this. And we need people, the decision-makers on the table to see what can be done. I can invite many many delegations here,'' the Chinese envoy said.

Notably, the India-China bilateral trade touched a record high of over USD 125 billion in 2021, crossing the USD 100 billion-mark in a year when the relations hit a new low due to the prolonged standoff by the militaries of the two countries in eastern Ladakh.

In the backdrop of China's rising exports to India, former West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra had on Thursday took a dig at the Centre's dependence on trade with the neighbouring country.

Mitra, who is currently the principal chief adviser to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, predicted that India's dependence on imports from China is set to double that of 2014.

