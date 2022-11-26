Constitution Day 2022: Union Minister Prahlad Joshi launches 'Online Preamble reading' and 'Quiz' portals

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Friday virtually launched two portals - for Online reading of the Preamble and Quiz - on the Constitution of India in the run-up to the celebration of Constitution Day. Constitution Day today is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the nation including in all Central Govt. Ministries/Departments. Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is the Nodal agency for these celebrations.

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs as an active participant in the national programme of The Constitution Day has revamped and updated two digital portals, one for reading the Preamble to the Constitution in English and 22 other languages mentioned under the 8th Schedule to the Constitution (https://readpreamble.nic.in/) and another "Online Quiz on the Constitution of India" (https://constitutionquiz.nic.in/) specifically for Constitution Day, 2022. The function was also attended by Shri G. Srinivas, Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Satya Prakash, Addl. Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and other officers/officials of the Ministry. Shri Pralhad Joshi while launching these portals stated that all fellow citizens should read the Preamble to the Constitution in a language suitable to them out of 23 languages. For this Public at large including Ministries/Departments of Govt. of India, State/UT Governments, Schools/Colleges/Universities/Institutions etc. can visit the portal (https://readpreamble.nic.in/) and read the Preamble and get a self-signed Certificate.

The Minister urged that to make it a public campaign and for ensuring Jan Bhagidari, the Ministry has also updated another portal Online Quiz on the Constitution of India (https://constitutionquiz.nic.in/). It is an online quiz having very simple and basic questions on the Indian Constitution and its Democracy wherein anyone can participate and get a participation certificate. The purpose of the quiz is to popularise the basic values/ethos of the Indian constitution and not to test their knowledge. It would be in both Hindi and English languages so that more and more people can participate. For the first time on the directions and initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Constitution Day was celebrated on 26th November 2015 while the 125th birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, father of the Constitution was celebrated in 2015," Prahlad Joshi recalled.

The Minister also paid rich tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar for his peerless contribution to the making of our Constitution which has guided the destiny of India as a great democracy so far. "Our Constitution had played a key role in the empowerment of downtrodden and people in the last row," Prahlad Joshi said, adding that this document guarantees Justice, Equality and Liberty besides promoting Fraternity among citizens.

On the sidelines of the event, Union Minister Joshi also called upon the public at large through media to be proactively committed to fundamental duties rather than fundamental rights because the fundamental rights of one person are offshoots of the fundamental duties of another person. He also requested that more and more people should join the celebrations and share their Certificates using #SamvidhanDiwas and tagging Facebook @MOPAIndia, and Twitter @mpa_india.

Samvidhan Diwas (Constitution Day) is celebrated every year on 26th November to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India and to honour and acknowledge the contribution of the Founding Fathers of the Constitution. (ANI)

