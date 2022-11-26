14 years of 26/11: PM Modi pays tribute to victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008 and said that 14 years ago when India was celebrating its Constitution and citizens' rights, enemies of humanity carried out the biggest terror attack. Speaking at the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court, PM Modi also paid tribute to BR Ambedkar and all those greats who gave us the Constitution and reiterated the commitment to fulfil their vision for our nation.

"Today is also the anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks. 14 years back, when India was celebrating its Constitution and citizens' rights, enemies of humanity carried out the biggest terror attack on India. I pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the attack," said PM Modi. He further said that today's Constitution Day celebrations are special because India is also celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"'We the People' is a commitment and belief that has made India the mother of democracy," he said. At least 174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreign nationals, were killed and more than 300 others were injured in the terror attacks carried out by 10 gunmen from Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Armed with automatic weapons and hand grenades, the terrorists targeted civilians at numerous sites in the southern part of Mumbai, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station, the popular Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, and a theatre. While most of the attacks ended within a few hours after they began at around 9.30 p.m. on November 26, the terror continued to unfold at three locations where hostages were taken - the Nariman House, where a Jewish outreach centre was located, and the luxury hotels Oberoi Trident and Taj Mahal Palace and Tower. (ANI)

