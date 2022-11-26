Long marches, rallies held in 25 state capitals to mark 2nd anniversary of farmers movement

Farmer unions on Saturday held long marches and rallies in 25 state capitals to mark the two-year anniversary of their protest against the now-repealed three central farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha said. Massive gatherings of lakhs of people were witnessed in Chandigarh, Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Jaipur and other capital cities, it said.

The marches were held at 25 state capitals, more than 300 district headquarters and numerous tehsil headquarters, it said in a statement. “On the call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), farmers, supported by workers, students, youth, women and ordinary people, held mega foot marches and rallies today.

Altogether, it is estimated that more than 3,000 protests were held all over India. ''More than 5 million people came out on the streets to join the 'Raj Bhawan Chalo' or 'March to Raj Bhawan' call of SKM to register their protest against the anti-farmer BJP-led Union government, and send a memorandum of demand of farmers to the President of India through state governors to intervene and stop the anti-farmer activity of the ruling party at the Centre,” the statement read.

Thousands of farmers, particularly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, had on this day launched their agitation against the Centre's three farm laws in 2020. PTI VA SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)