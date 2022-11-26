Left Menu

Long marches, rallies held in 25 state capitals to mark 2nd anniversary of farmers movement

Farmer unions on Saturday held long marches and rallies in 25 state capitals to mark the two-year anniversary of their protest against the now-repealed three central farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 19:37 IST
Long marches, rallies held in 25 state capitals to mark 2nd anniversary of farmers movement
  • Country:
  • India

Farmer unions on Saturday held long marches and rallies in 25 state capitals to mark the two-year anniversary of their protest against the now-repealed three central farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha said. Massive gatherings of lakhs of people were witnessed in Chandigarh, Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Jaipur and other capital cities, it said.

The marches were held at 25 state capitals, more than 300 district headquarters and numerous tehsil headquarters, it said in a statement. “On the call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), farmers, supported by workers, students, youth, women and ordinary people, held mega foot marches and rallies today.

Altogether, it is estimated that more than 3,000 protests were held all over India. ''More than 5 million people came out on the streets to join the 'Raj Bhawan Chalo' or 'March to Raj Bhawan' call of SKM to register their protest against the anti-farmer BJP-led Union government, and send a memorandum of demand of farmers to the President of India through state governors to intervene and stop the anti-farmer activity of the ruling party at the Centre,” the statement read.

Thousands of farmers, particularly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, had on this day launched their agitation against the Centre's three farm laws in 2020. PTI VA SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nursery

Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022