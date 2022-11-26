Left Menu

Assam: Two injured after being attacked by rhino in Kaziranga National Park

At least two persons were critically injured after being attacked by a one-horned rhinoceros in Assam's Kaziranga National Park.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 23:00 IST
Assam: Two injured after being attacked by rhino in Kaziranga National Park
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least two persons were critically injured after being attacked by a one-horned rhinoceros in Assam's Kaziranga National Park on Saturday. The incident took place in the Borbeel area under the Kohora forest range of the national park while they were engaged in repairing works of a damaged road inside the park.

The injured persons were identified as Binod Saro who is a forest worker at the national park and Jiban Saro who is a local youth. The injured persons were rushed to Kohora civil hospital. Forest Range Officer, Bibhuti Ranjan Gogoi, told ANI that the incident took place at the Borbeel anti-poaching camp area.

"Two persons got injured after being attacked by a female rhino while they were engaged in a patrolling road clearance work. Our forest worker Binod Saro and a local youth Jiban Saro have injured in the rhino attack incident. After providing preliminary treatment at Kohora civil hospital we sent them to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for further treatment," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

